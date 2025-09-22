Auckland Cup winner to get his shot at Australia’s greatest race

Trav won the Auckland Cup in March but now has a bigger Cup in his sights. Photo/Kenton Wright

Melbourne Cup aspirant Trav secured his plane ticket across the Tasman with a pleasing performance over 2100m at Ellerslie on Saturday.

It was the Bulls gelding’s first appearance at the Auckland track since winning the Gr.2 Auckland Cup (3200m) on Champions Day in March, and his run was very similar to that triumphant performance.

Reuniting with Cup-winning hoop Masa Hashizume, Trav settled at the rear of the field, where he enjoyed an economical passage before being presented wide at the turn where he once again showed a good turn of foot to eat into the frontrunners’ lead to finish fourth, just three-quarters of a length off winner Diamond Jak.

Trainer, co-breeder and co-owner Raymond Connors was pleased with the run and said it has given him the confidence to press on with his Gr.1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) plans.

“We were happy enough with the way he went,” Connors said.