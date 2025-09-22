Advertisement
Auckland Cup winner to get his shot at Australia’s greatest race

NZ Herald
Trav won the Auckland Cup in March but now has a bigger Cup in his sights. Photo/Kenton Wright

Melbourne Cup aspirant Trav secured his plane ticket across the Tasman with a pleasing performance over 2100m at Ellerslie on Saturday.

It was the Bulls gelding’s first appearance at the Auckland track since winning the Gr.2 Auckland Cup (3200m) on Champions Day in March, and his run was very

