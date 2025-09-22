Advertisement
New Zealand Open winner to earn direct entry into The Open at Royal Birkdale

NZ Herald
Australia's Ryan Peake celebrates the 104th NZ Open golf tournament at Millbrook Resort. Photo / Photosport

The New Zealand Open winner will receive a prestigious added bonus next year - entry to a major golf championship.

Next year’s NZ Open will again be part of The Open Qualifying Series, offering players the chance to secure a coveted spot in The 154th Open at Royal Birkdale, it

