“We are humbled to have the continued support of The R&A and would like to extend our sincere thanks to its Championship Committee for recognising the standing of our tournament,” said Hart.

“To have a direct link from Queenstown to The Open at Royal Birkdale is something we’re incredibly proud of, and it further highlights the international significance of the NZ Open.”

Golf NZ’s chief executive Jeff Latch praised the opportunities it creates for players.

“For NZ professionals and international players competing here, the chance to play their way into The Open is a dream opportunity,” said Latch.

“This partnership with The R&A ensures that the NZ Open continues to inspire, motivate, and attract talent from around the world. It’s another step forward in cementing this tournament as a truly global event staged in one of the world’s most spectacular golfing locations.”

Australian professional Ryan Peake, who claimed his spot at The Open by winning this year’s NZ Open described the experience as unforgettable and is hoping a repeat is on the cards.

“Walking onto the first tee at The Open was something I’ll never forget — it’s the history, the atmosphere, the sense of being part of the game’s greatest stage,” said Peake.

“That opportunity only came because of the NZ Open, and I’ll always be grateful for it. My goal is to defend my title in Queenstown next year and book my spot at Birkdale.

“Regardless, I know that whoever gets to live that dream will cherish the opportunity and create a truly memorable experience.”

The 105th NZ Open will be held at Millbrook Resort in Queenstown from February 26 to March 1.