Jones detonated a monster fade on the 463-metre par-5 first hole.

“That’s further than I go on holiday,” he confided to a mate. Mind you, who would want to go far if you lived in the Queenstown-Lakes District?

Fans, most bedecked in the unofficial event uniform of polo shirt, Bermuda shorts and wide-brimmed lid, flocked to trudge the hills and valleys of the composite Remarkables-Coronet course before reconvening to witness the tournament denouement.

They strode together, parking their pogo or beach-recliner seats under the full foliage of elms, oaks and willows, and marvelling at the protagonists’ skill.

Welcome to the Augusta of the south… but without the white caddie overalls, Amen Corner or Butler Cabin.

Who knows what the event will look like in coming years with chair John Hart outlining expansion plans from two to three courses to enhance revenue. What appears certain is that the current pro-am model works.

The participation of both paying and sponsored amateurs offers the public a chance to see how the average player copes in the cauldron of a tournament. Former Australian cricket captain Ricky Ponting was a case in point when he eagled The Remarkables’ par-4 seventh, producing a straight drive down the ground to the green from 276 metres in the second round.

Schist fences, laissez-faire tussock and geometrically-trimmed box hedges provided a perimeter to four days of escapism, where fans could revel in a good walk spoiled.

The 19th hole precinct then offered the “Champions Lounge” as an amphitheatre for high-flyers to observe the final green and “The Hive” as a hub for patrons to savour restaurants, food trucks and live music. Covers of The Eagles, Bob Dylan and Neil Diamond wafted from the speakers during the afternoons. And, if the tension got too much watching the action and treading the carpet-like fairways, a free five-minute massage was on hand as a reboot.

Other New Zealand sports events might take note.







