Australia's Ryan Peake celebrates winning the 104th NZ Open golf tournament at Millbrook Resort. Photo / Photosport
Bikie-turned-golf champion Ryan Peake says he put family members through hell on the way to a New Zealand Open victory in Queenstown that has made waves around the world.
The 31-year-old from Perth is a former Rebels gang member who spent five years in jail for assault, leaving his promising golf career in tatters.
But a major redemption day arrived at the New Zealand Open, the nail-biting victory bringing Peake the prestige of a champion, $360,000 and automatic entry into July’s British Open.
Peake told Newstalk ZB’s Kerre Woodham his thoughts quickly turned to family after nailing the winning putt on the 18th green at Millbrook.
“There’s just so much pain and grief and happiness and misery and every emotion you can think of I’ve put them through,” said Peake, who is staying on in New Zealand to compete in the PGA Championship at Hastings.
“I don’t feel like I’ve made it, that this is it. I’m making small steps back to where – if my life hadn’t gone astray – I should be. There’s bigger and better to achieve, but it’s nice to be stepping in the right direction.”