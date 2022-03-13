Liam Napier: White Ferns go from dare to dream to dread to watch

Amelia Kerr leaves the field after being dismissed in the heavy loss to Australia. Photo / Getty

Professional sport does not always cater to fairy tales. Sometimes it is a ruthless business that brutally crushes dreams and turns hopefuls away at the grand stage door.

The good news for the White Ferns is their semifinal chances still remain in their hands. The bad news, after their largest World Cup loss to Australia and second-worst loss by runs against the same opposition in history, is they now need a monumental form reversal to break into the semifinals.

The Basin Reserve set a stunning scene on Sunday. The Wellington sun pierced the clouds to ever so slightly offset a typically fresh southerly that left the Australians clambering for towels to stay warm.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford were among the 1800 animated fans permitted to populate the picturesque venue under the recently expanded Covid crowd restrictions.

The White Ferns could not have asked for a better start. Win the toss, bowl first, knock off Australia's top order to reduce the visitors to 53-3 in 16 overs.

The socially distanced embankment showed their appreciation for each Australian scalp.

The upset was on. Everything was going to plan – until it wasn't.

From dare to dream to dread to watch through clasped fingers, the White Ferns crumbled like a smashed pavlova.

Australia, six-time one-day international champions, were never going to meekly roll over. They are odds-on tournament favourites for a reason, having now won 32 of their last 33 ODIs since 2018 – and their past 13 against the White Ferns.

Ellyse Perry's 68 from 86 balls led Australia's initial response. Her influential partnerships, first with Beth Mooney (57 runs) then Tahlia McGrath (101), rescued the first innings before Ashleigh Gardner's power hitting – she clobbered eight boundaries, including four sixes in her 48 from 18 ball onslaught – changed the complexion of the match.

The White Ferns conceded 105 runs from the final 10 overs to expose their death bowling, and completely release the shackles.

While the total got away from New Zealand, it was far from insurmountable on a surface with minimal demons.

The over-reliance on their top four leaves the White Ferns precariously placed for any chase, though.

Sophie Devine's departure in the fifth over raised early anxiety and when Mooney held a one-handed screamer at second slip to remove hometown hero Amelia Kerr, in her 50th international, hope and enthusiasm was sucked from the ground faster than a super sopper working overtime on the outfield.

Disheartening soon became depressing.

Stumbling to 29-3 after 10 overs, with Devine, Suzie Bates and Kerr all back in the hutch, the contest was as good as done. Maddy Green and Frankie Mackay rapidly followed to leave the White Ferns reeling at 35-5.

Amy Satterthwaite did her best to mitigate the damage to the potentially all-important net run rate by continuing her batting form with a gritty 44 from 67 but by the time she arrived at the crease, the White Ferns' World Cup campaign was already teetering.

All is not lost, of course. Eternal optimists will point to the year 2000, and the White Ferns losing their round-robin match to Australia only to go on and win the last World Cup final on home soil.

From here, though, the White Ferns must trek a treacherous path to reach the semifinals.

Dropping their opening match to the West Indies, before recovering against Bangladesh and India, leaves New Zealand needing a minimum of two wins from their remaining three games. Even then, they are vulnerable to being knocked out on superior net run rate.

Three wins against South Africa in Hamilton on Thursday, England at Eden Park on Sunday and Pakistan, the weakest of their remaining opponents, in Christchurch is the only guaranteed route to progression.

After this batting capitulation, such a scenario seems a long, long way off.

Rebuilding significantly punctured confidence and recovering mentally in a matter of four days will be a big ask.

The next week will define the White Ferns' World Cup.