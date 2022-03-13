Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Liam Napier: White Ferns go from dare to dream to dread to watch

4 minutes to read
Amelia Kerr leaves the field after being dismissed in the heavy loss to Australia. Photo / Getty

Amelia Kerr leaves the field after being dismissed in the heavy loss to Australia. Photo / Getty

Liam Napier
By
Liam Napier

Liam Napier is a sports writer for NZME

Professional sport does not always cater to fairy tales. Sometimes it is a ruthless business that brutally crushes dreams and turns hopefuls away at the grand stage door.

The good news for the White Ferns

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.