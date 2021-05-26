'Learning from the best': NRL club's cheeky dig at Crusaders coach Scott Robertson

Kiwi teams dominate Super Rugby, Warriors claim big win and more. Video / NZ Herald

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson traded codes this morning, visiting the NRL's South Sydney Rabbitohs at their home in Redfern.

And while the Sydney club were happy to have the Super Rugby championship winning coach in their midst ahead of the Crusaders' clash against the Waratahs, they didn't miss the opportunity to remind everyone of their own successful coach Wayne Bennett.

The Rabbitohs posted a cheeky dig at the Kiwi coach on Twitter, sharing a photo of Robertson and Bennett, with the caption: "Good to see three time @SuperRugby Championship winner, two time Super Rugby Aotearoa title holder, and current @crusadersrugby coach Scott Robertson out at Redfern this morning learning from the best!"

Good to see three time @SuperRugby Championship winner, two time Super Rugby Aotearoa title holder, and current @crusadersrugby coach Scott Robertson out at Redfern this morning learning from the best! 😉🐇❤️💚#GoRabbitohs #WARvCRU pic.twitter.com/j4mmft2KRq — South Sydney Rabbitohs 🐰 (@SSFCRABBITOHS) May 26, 2021

Both coaches have impressive credentials in their respective sports. Robertson has guided the Crusaders to five straight Super Rugby titles (three Super Rugby and two Super Rugby Aotearoa), and led Canterbury to two NPC titles in 2013 and 15.

Bennett has coached seven NRL Premiership winners, leading the Brisbane Broncos to six titles between 1992 and 2006, and the St George Illawarra Dragons to another in 2010. He was also an assistant coach for the Kiwis in their 2008 World Cup winning campaign, and last year coached Queensland to a State of Origin series win – a Queensland team a Daily Telegraph journalist described as the worst ever Maroons side.