Latest sports headlines: Kane Williamson the only New Zealander retained in next year's IPL

Kane Williamson guaranteed spot in next year's IPL

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson is the only New Zealander guaranteed a place in next year's Indian Premier League.

Williamson was one of three players confirmed by Sunrisers Hyderabad following the deadline for retention for the 2022 T20 tournament.

Williamson, who has been with Hyderabad since 2015, will continue to captain the side after taking over this year with the team finishing last.

The 2022 competition involves ten teams, including two new unnamed teams to be based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

Existing teams can retain a total of four players, including two from overseas.

The two new teams can then buy up to three players each from the pool.

The rest of the players will then go into the auction, which has now had its purse increased to almost $18 million.

Warriors nab Broncos utility

Jesse Arthars is joining the Warriors on a one-year deal. Photo / Getty

The New Zealand Warriors have signed Auckland-born Broncos utility back Jesse Arthars on a one-year deal.

The 23-year-old, who has made 29 NRL appearances in the past three seasons, starts training with the club today.

A Glenora Bears junior, Arthars played for the Runaway Bay Seagulls when he moved to the Gold Coast with his family in 2009. He went on to have stints in the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney systems before making his NRL debut with the Titans in 2019.

Following 12 appearances in his rookie season he signed a two-year contract with Brisbane, going on to play 17 times and scoring six tries for the Broncos in the past two seasons.

England put 20 past Latvia

England's Georgia Stanway celebrates scoring their side's tenth goal. Photo / AP

The England women's team swept to the biggest win in its history, beating Latvia 20-0 in a World Cup qualifier.

There were 10 different scorers and four got hat tricks — including Ellen White, who became the team's record scorer of all time and is now on 48 goals for her country.

England's previous biggest win was 13-0 against Hungary in 2005.

EU wants 'verifiable proof' Chinese tennis player is safe

The European Union is asking China to release "verifiable proof" that tennis player Peng Shuai is safe. The EU also urged Chinese authorities today to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation into Peng's sexual assault allegations against a former Communist Party official.

Peng dropped out of public view this month after accusing the former party official of sexual assault. The three-time Olympian and former top-ranked doubles player only has had a few direct contacts with officials outside China since then. Peng told Olympic officials in a Nov. 21 video call from Beijing that she was safe and well, but the EU says it remains concerned about her.