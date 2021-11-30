NRL: Warriors sign Broncos utility back Jesse Arthars

Jesse Arthars. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland-born Brisbane Broncos utility back Jesse Arthars is joining the Warriors on a one-year deal for the 2022 NRL season.

The 23-year-old, who has made 29 first-grade appearances in the past three seasons, is due to start training with the club tomorrow following a mutual agreement between the Warriors and the Broncos.

"We really appreciate the cooperation from the Broncos and the support of Jesse's family in making this move possible," said Warriors general manager of football Craig Hodges.

"It has been a great example of how football clubs can work together for the benefit of all

involved.

"Jesse is a terrific young player and a wonderful young man. Able to slot in at centre, on the wing and at fullback he'll add a lot to our squad, boosting our depth in the outside backs and adding real competition for spots."

A Glenora Bears junior, Arthars played for the Runaway Bay Seagulls when he moved to the Gold Coast with his family in 2009.

He went on to have stints in the Melbourne Storm and South Sydney systems before making his NRL debut with the Titans in 2019.

Following 12 appearances in his rookie season he signed a two-year contract with Brisbane, going on to play 17 times and scoring six tries for the Broncos in the past two seasons.

In his two under-20 seasons with the Storm in 2016 and 2017, Arthars played 44 games

scoring 408 points from 22 tries and 160 goals.

Jesse Arthars

Born: July 8, 1998

Birthplace: Auckland, NZ

Junior clubs: Glenora Bears (Auckland), Runaway Bay Seagulls (Gold Coast)

Position: Centre/wing/fullback

Height: 189cm

Weight: 88kg

NRL debut: Gold Coast v Cronulla Sutherland, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, May 9, 2019 (Rd 9)

NRL career: 29 appearances (2019-2021)

Gold Coast: 12 appearances (2019)

Brisbane Broncos: 17 appearances (2020-2021)

RL points: 36 (8 tries, 2 goals)

revious clubs: Melbourne (2016-2017), South Sydney (2018), Gold Coast (2019), Brisbane

(2020-2021)