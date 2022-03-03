Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Cricket

Kris Shannon: Five reasons the White Ferns will win the World Cup

5 minutes to read
New Zealand celebrates a wicket during the ICC Womens World Cup warm up cricket match, White Ferns Vs Australia at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand celebrates a wicket during the ICC Womens World Cup warm up cricket match, White Ferns Vs Australia at the Bert Sutcliffe Oval, Lincoln, New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

By
Kris Shannon

Reporter

Kris Shannon gives five reasons the White Ferns will win the World Cup.

1. Top order in top form

Even before eviscerating Australia in a warm-up match on Tuesday, it was clear New Zealand had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.