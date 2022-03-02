BYC Podcast: Will the Black Caps ever win a series over South Africa?

Tom Blundell heads back to the dressing room as South Africa players celebrate on day 5 of the 2nd test. Photosport

The Covid Edition of the BYC Podcast continues this week with Paul Stuart Ford and Dylan Cleaver still fighting through the 'Vid to deliver you the country's number one cricket podcast.

This week the guys break down what went wrong in the second test against South Africa, and if the Black Caps will ever win a Test series against South Africa...

Then the panel gives a preview of the Women's World Cup and the White Ferns' chances to go one better than the Black Caps...

Plus, Tony Blain has some new names for cricket situations...