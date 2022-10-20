Jerome 'The Panther' Pampellone wins his fight against Nik 'The Greek' Charalampous. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Jerome 'The Panther' Pampellone wins his fight against Nik 'The Greek' Charalampous. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand's busiest boxer is at it again.

Fitter, lighter, stronger and faster as he makes the step down from cruiserweight to fight for what would be a first light-heavyweight strap, Jerome Pampellone is poised to continue the insurgency of Kiwi pugilists across the Tasman in the final months of 2022.

The classy, undefeated Peach Boxing prospect captured the IBF Australasian cruiserweight title with a stoppage of Joshua Francis in the main event of the Fight For Life in July.

There had been talk of that victory setting up a world title shot against Australian IBF world champion Jai Opetaia.

However, with Opetaia still out of action due to a twice-broken jaw suffered while capturing his crown with a thrilling victory over Latvia's Mairis Briedis, Pampellone has instead set his sights on making waves in the light-heavyweight division.

In true style, he'll tune up for his trip across the Tasman to face top Australian prospect Faris Chevalier on November 4 with a bout at the Auckland Boxing Association on Friday night against rugged Thai Thoedsak Sinam.

Two fights in a fortnight might seem like a torrid schedule, but Pampellone is no stranger to quick turnarounds.

"It's exciting because this is what I like to do," he says, pointing out that he has actually fought twice in the same night before. Last December he notched a first-round stoppage of Jason Tuala and a third round KO of Richie Feulufai in the same night at the ABA.

"It's certainly tough, so I don't want to downplay it," he says. "But we train so hard all year round to be ready for challenges like this.

"I've just got to take care of business on Friday night and then I'll be good to go for the trip to Australia."

Friday's bout was a chance to get comfortable with the switch to the lower weight division, he said.

"I'm fit, I'm strong, I'm ready. This fight is a great chance to prove that to myself before I take on Chevalier."

Pampellone's accession of the professional boxing ranks has been rapid, with the London-born Kiwi racking up 13 victories since making his pro debut just 18 months ago.

If that sort of activity level makes it seem like Pampellone is in a hurry, the impression is accurate.

"It all happening very fast for me but that is the way I want it," he says. "Being active and fighting often is a key to the journey I'm on."

On the lighter side for a cruiserweight, Pampellone looks increasingly comfortable making the 79.4kg light-heavyweight limit.

"It sucked the first few times I did it but it is getting easier," he said.

With his height, reach and punching accuracy, the 26-year-old shapes as a major threat in the division that also features his world-ranked Peach Boxing gym mate David Light.

Having defeated the likes of former top prospect Blake Caparello and recently held the IBF Pan Pacific and WBA Oceania light-heavyweight titles, Chevalier represents both a step up and potentially valuable scalp for Pampellone.

The contest is the main undercard attraction on a D+L Events card in Nathan, Queensland headlined by Australian heavyweight contender Justis Huni's dangerous-looking encounter with Kiwi slugger Kiki Leutele.

Huni, a 23-year-old with an impeccable amateur CV who has already captured the IBF Pan Pacific, WBO Oriental, and OPBF heavyweight titles, defeated former NRL star and pay per view cash cow Paul Gallen with a dominant tenth-round stoppage in June last year.

That victory came at a price, though, with a broken hand that required surgical repair ending Huni's hopes of winning gold for Australia at the Tokyo Olympics and putting him out of action for a year.

Huni returned with a polished win over compatriot Joseph Goodall in June, however his next assignment against Leutele is a significantly riskier venture as the Kiwi possesses genuine knockout power, having notched seven of his eight victories via stoppage.

The trans-Tasman double bill precedes what shapes as an even more compelling Kiwi-Aussie clash in December, when world-ranked middleweight Andrei Mikhailovich (19-0, 11KO) is expected to continue his push for a world title shot against a yet to be confirmed Australian opponent.

Pampellone's Friday night tune-up is part of an international double bill with undefeated NZPBC champion and the IBF's eighth-ranked junior featherweight Mea Motu (13-0) taking on experienced Thai fighter Usanakorn Thawilsuhannawang (13-2).