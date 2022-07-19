Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Keven Mealamu addresses All Blacks struggles ahead of boxing debut at Fight for Life

4 minutes to read
Keven Mealamu training with Monty Betham ahead of his boxing debut at Fight for Life. Photo / Michael Craig

Keven Mealamu training with Monty Betham ahead of his boxing debut at Fight for Life. Photo / Michael Craig

Christopher Reive
By
Christopher Reive

Multimedia Journalist

Former All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu has suggested the current state the current team find themselves in could be a blessing in disguise.

The All Blacks are in disarray after losing their first-ever series at

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.