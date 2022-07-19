Keven Mealamu training with Monty Betham ahead of his boxing debut at Fight for Life. Photo / Michael Craig

Former All Blacks hooker Keven Mealamu has suggested the current state the current team find themselves in could be a blessing in disguise.

The All Blacks are in disarray after losing their first-ever series at home to Ireland, winning the first of three tests before dropping two in a row.

Following the result, many fans and pundits have called for change in some form - with both the coaching staff and captaincy of the team drawing fire.

Speaking ahead of his debut in the boxing ring on this week's Fight For Life card, Mealamu credited the performance of the Irish, and said it was better for the All Blacks to have problems to address now than in a year's time.

"It's nice to be in this position this year so that next year you've ticked those boxes and are ready to go," Mealamu told the Herald.

"Every team goes through this where they have a moment where they will be challenged and have a real opportunity to look within themselves for where they can get better and how they can get better.

"What it does is it gives us an opportunity to really bounce back and really hammer down on the systems and things we need to improve on before next year."

Mealamu made 132 appearances for the All Blacks between 2002 and 2015 and experienced similar backlash as part of the 2007 campaign which saw them exit the World Cup in the quarterfinals.

All Blacks legend Keven Mealamu headlines this week's Fight for Life. Photo / Photosport

With the next World Cup a little over a year away, Mealamu said it was a matter of making sure those currently in the leadership roles in the team had the support in place they needed to bounce back and succeed in France next year.

"When our fans are like this, it just means that they care so that's a great thing," Mealamu said.

"I think we'll see the real character of our team in how they bounce back. I know with the personnel they have in there – players, coaches, management - they will bounce back quickly, because I know they're hurting.

"I always talk about making sure we support the people that are in there, and what does that look like? Are we giving enough support to the people that need it in there?

"The World Cup's not far away, and if you really want to see how a team bounces back, then it has to be an opportunity for the guys in there right now, because they've had a rough time, let's see them bounce back. We'll see the character from them; we'll see how much they build. This is where the learning is done."

After a decorated rugby career which saw him be part of back-to-back World Cup winning campaigns in 2011 and 2015, Mealamu is now looking to dip his toes into the boxing realm. While he has thoughts to pursue boxing professionally, Thursday's Fight For Life headliner against former Kiwis and Warriors second rower Wairangi Koopu in a corporate bout will be his first foray into the squared circle.

Speaking of the event, Mealamu said he was looking forward to the experience that awaited.

"Although it's not a professional fight, it's my first time in the ring. It's my first chance to get a taste of what it's like to be under the lights and fight under that pressure.

"It's different when the pressure's on. We know that's where diamonds are made, so pressure's a good thing. I'll get my first opportunity to experience that in a corporate fight, but it's no different – we still go out with the same intentions."

Fight For Life

Auckland, July 21, 7pm

Keven Mealamu vs Wairangi Koopu

Andrei Mikhailovich vs Francis Waitai (pro bout)

Liam Messam vs James Gavet

Carlos Spencer vs Paul Whatuira

Jerome Pampellone vs Joshua Francis (pro bout)

Jay Reeve vs Tammy Davis

Honey Hireme-Smiler vs Tegan Yorwarth

Available on Sky Arena or Sky Sport Now pay-per-view for $49.95.