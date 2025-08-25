When Josh Komen crossed the finish line in Dresden, Germany on Sunday morning (NZ time) he completed a race that he started at the turn of the century.
Adorned in his black New Zealand team shirt with the silver fern on his chest, he lay down with just enoughenergy to weep. He was utterly exhausted - physically, mentally and emotionally.
“I’m just in pain, and I’m just loving it in a weird way,” says Komen recounting the catalyst for the tears that streamed down his face.
This was a moment 25 years in the making. A moment that he’d dreamt about as a child growing up in Greymouth. A moment that he’d trained for as a young man on the grass track of his local athletics club.
A moment that he feared might never come as a 23-year-old who was fighting for his life in a hospital bed.
Fifteen years ago, Komen was on the cusp of Commonwealth Games representation as a promising 800m runner – a tough West Coast athlete who was making a name for himself in what’s generally considered the toughest event on the track.
Then he was stopped in his tracks by acute myeloid leukaemia.
The cancer robbed him of his finely tuned physique – and shattered his unbreakable spirit. But it couldn’t take his life, no matter how hard it tried. And it tried - twice.
Komen has suffered heart attacks and agonising trigeminal neuralgia (a chronic pain condition).
He underwent a stem cell transplant and then battled graft-versus-host disease where the donor’s immune cells recognise the recipient’s body (the “host”) as foreign and attack it.
He had moments of wanting it all to end – but even more of refusing to give up on life and the dream of a silver fern.
He’d long been inspired by others who’d taken on the world from his part of it.
“I was a 12-year-old boy who’d heard the stories of these profound West Coasters like Quentin Pongia and Tony Coll [league], Phill Jones [basketball], Dave McKenzie and Eddie Gray [running],” says Komen.
But what really sowed the seed of representing his country – was the backpack of future Māori All Black captain and fellow West Coast kid, Tim Bateman.
“Seeing his Under-14 NZ basketball bag really brought that dream to fruition. And I still remember that backpack walking through the Civic Centre. Seeing it really just ignited that dream.
“That’s where it started, 12 years old,” says Komen.
At 38 the dream came true.
An opportunity too perfect to miss – representing NZ at the World Transplant Games.
Komen says the Kiwis collected 19 medals – NZ’s “biggest haul” at the event.
“These Kiwis were phenomenal: Six golds, seven silvers, and six bronze medals, and a standout was Inge [Koevoet] from Nelson. She’s two years post kidney transplant. She dominated the triathlon, finished fifth overall, and got three gold medals plus a silver,” says Komen.
He may not have won a medal – but he still achieved his target time of under four minutes. He won’t be back to better it.
“I won’t be running again... That’s me done, mate!”
Komen’s next event is likely to be a speaking one.
“I just hope my actions throughout my journey encourage other people to just step into the unknown and embrace the opportunities around them because life’s too short to not live.”