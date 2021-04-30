Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora: Experts predict who will win and how

Derek Chisora (L) has questioned Joseph Parker's 2016 WBO world title fight win over Andy Ruiz. Photo / Getty Images.

Our experts pick who will take out the heavyweight boxing bout between Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora.

Mike Angove – champion fighter turned commentator

Parker on points, possibly by late stoppage

Joseph has great skills and can still really develop but needs more time under Andy Lee for that to emerge. But he will be reinvigorated. He will have to overcome some adversity. Chisora will have seen Dillian Whyte rough him up in their fight - but no one should ignore the effect the headbutt had on Parker in that one. Joe can win by knockout, but will have to work hard to create the opportunity for a clean shot.

Daniella Smith – former world champ

Parker on points

Joseph has been too predictable of late – he's known for great hand speed, but I'd like to see him fighting more on the inside. He needs to back himself and show some excitement. There's a lot for him to do get back in favour, but he's certainly capable of doing it. I'd love to see him get a knockout but I'll pick him to win on points.

British heavyweight boxer Dereck Chisora attends a bout between British boxer Anthony Joshua and his American rival Andy Ruiz Jr. Photo / Getty Images.

Lance Revill – boxing icon

Chisora if it's a KO, although Parker could win on points

It's a very difficult fight to predict, with Parker over in England and changing trainers. But Chisora is a real handful, a brawler, and Parker doesn't like that sort of opponent. Parker doesn't push himself hard enough – he doesn't even like the heavy bags in training. But maybe he will be motivated to prove the doubters wrong.

Patrick McKendry – sportswriter

Parker by stoppage

I predicted a stoppage in Parker's last fight – Junior Fa turned out to be better than I expected using a smothering, survival-based game plan. But the ageing Chisora's only chance is a knockout. He doesn't have the boxing skills of Parker or even Fa. That should open the door for Parker.

Christopher Reive – sportswriter

Parker, probably on points

Chisora always comes out like a bull at a gate, flying with his right hand, trying to put his opponent away early. Then he slows down. Parker will maintain his distance, use the fast jab, accumulate points and outlast him. Putting Chisora away won't be the objective.

Dylan Cleaver - sportswriter

Parker on points

I haven't seen anything from him in recent times to suggest he can put him on the floor, but surely he is too fit for a 37-year-old has-been.

Chris Mirams – sports writer/boxing aficionado

Parker to win

Chisora is an old warrior who will crowd him and throw a lot of punches. He's only been stopped three times. Parker needs to move, box and be patient. When the opportunity comes, Parker needs to bite down on the mouthguard and dig in which we haven't seen for a while. A stoppage win by Parker revives his career. A loss buries it.

Liam Napier - sportswriter

Joseph Parker, on points

Chisora is too old to change his style despite a new trainer. He will apply constant pressure and land heavy shots to wear the Kiwi down, setting up the one-shot ending. There's no point engaging in a brawl with Chisora. Parker's superior hand speed, height, reach and movement can win it, and might even create an opening as Chisora fades.

