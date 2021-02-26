Joseph Parker v Junior Fa: Expert picks

Joseph Parker and Junior Fa square off in the biggest boxing event in New Zealand for more than a decade.

We've tracked down some of the best boxing minds in the business to give you the inside word on which fighter has the best chance of wining tonight.

Shane "Mountain Warrior" Cameron (former heavyweight champ)

Probably Parker

"On paper Joseph should have too much experience for Junior. He's had a lot of big fights now. Junior has had 19 – but against a different calibre of opponent. That's on paper. It's all on the night though, man."

Lance Revill (Commonwealth Games medallist, boxing icon)

Maybe Fa on points

"I've reffed both [and] Fa can really box. If he gets his jab going he can win. The trouble is he is coached by a kickboxer… the sports are very different. Kickboxers jump around a lot which doesn't help punching power. It will go the distance."

Chris Mirams (boxing journalist)

Parker by KO, round nine

"It's a mismatch. Parker is far too experienced and his punch too powerful. Parker's worst opponent of late, Hughie Fury, is streets ahead of Fa's best opponent. Fa is lucky to get a payday like this."

Our experts have locked in their predictions for who will win tonight's heavyweight clash between Junior Fa (L) and Joseph Parker. Photo / Photosport

Daniella Smith - Former IBF world champion

Parker to win

"I believe Joseph will be too experienced as a professional fighter for Junior. Parker has boxed top tier fighters and I know first hand that he has trained the house down for this fight."

Patrick McKendry (sports writer)

Parker by TKO, maybe as early as round five

"Somewhere in the middle rounds Parker will catch Fa, hurt him, and quickly follow up forcing the ref to stop it."

Liam Napier (NZ Herald)

Parker in the fifth



"Joseph Parker has fought a much higher class of opposition. Fa's mystery illness sounds as if it could be a significant disadvantage."

Dylan Cleaver (NZ Herald)

Parker in the third

"Parker is too experienced in big moments, and angry enough to make an early statement."