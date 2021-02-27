Joseph Parker v Junior Fa: Boxing world erupts over controversial result

New Zealand boxing heavyweight Joseph Parker has claimed a unanimous points victory over countryman Junior Fa but the boxing world has erupted over crazy scores.
The former WBO titleholder was expected to claim the victory over the undefeated Fa but amid countless clinches and a largely even match, many believed it would head right down to the wire if it went to the cards.
But it wouldn't be boxing without an insane scorecard with Parker claiming the victory with a 119-109, 115-113 and 117-111 win.
One of the commentators said "Sorry, 119-109, one of those judges needs a new prescription".
AdvertisementAdvertise with NZME.
The Athletic's boxing insider Mike Coppinger called the 119-109 card "outrageous" adding "seemed like a close fight. Certainly not a memorable one".
US boxing producer Mark Ortega called it "One of the worst meaningful heavyweight fights I've seen in a while but it might just be because it's 3 AM."
Before the fight even happened, Parker was eyeing off Derek Chisora and the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce WBO interim title fight believed to be scheduled later this year.
"I'm open to fighting anyone," Parker told Sky Sports News. "But with the talks from my promoter, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and with [manager] David Higgins, they've got a clear pathway for me this year.
"Take care of Junior, then fighting Chisora, then fighting the winner of Usyk and Joyce."
Despite only two losses in his boxing career against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, some fans felt Parker didn't show anywhere near enough to give any of the top fighters an issue.