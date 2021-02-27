Joseph Parker v Junior Fa: Boxing world erupts over controversial result

Joseph Parker is declared the winner, but the margin of that result has been questioned by boxing fans. Photo / Photosport

New Zealand boxing heavyweight Joseph Parker has claimed a unanimous points victory over countryman Junior Fa but the boxing world has erupted over crazy scores.

The former WBO titleholder was expected to claim the victory over the undefeated Fa but amid countless clinches and a largely even match, many believed it would head right down to the wire if it went to the cards.

But it wouldn't be boxing without an insane scorecard with Parker claiming the victory with a 119-109, 115-113 and 117-111 win.

One of the commentators said "Sorry, 119-109, one of those judges needs a new prescription".

The amount of clinches between the two fighters drew a particularly large amount of criticism. Photo / Photosport

The Athletic's boxing insider Mike Coppinger called the 119-109 card "outrageous" adding "seemed like a close fight. Certainly not a memorable one".

US boxing producer Mark Ortega called it "One of the worst meaningful heavyweight fights I've seen in a while but it might just be because it's 3 AM."

119-109? LOL this fight was not that easy to score. Fa did some good work, but not nearly enough of it. Parker won, but not 11-1 #parkerfa — Morgan Campbell (@MorganPCampbell) February 27, 2021

I don’t want to see anyone on the streets, but the judge who scored that 119-109 to Parker needs sacking. That is a disgrace of all disgraces. Draw fair result for me, 1/2 either way could be argued. But that’s disgusting. #ParkerVsFa #boxing — John (@JohnHutchinson) February 27, 2021

Parker was far too predictable with his work. Constantly looking for the over hand right. You need to set traps in this game. Fa has a nightmare of a style. Very scrappy fight. — Darren Barker (@DarrenBarker82) February 27, 2021

Judging by his face I think Parker thought he’d lost. He’s always going to be stuck in that second tier rung of fighters sadly. — Sam Farley (@FarleyWrites) February 27, 2021

That was a CLOSE fight. I don’t have a problem with Joe getting the nod, but 2 out of the 3 cards were absolute TRASH!!!! Proud of Junior who showed he belongs with the top guys. #ParkerFa #boxing — Lou DiBella (@loudibella) February 27, 2021

There was more holding in the Joseph Parker vs Junior Fa fight than most relationships. — Jonathan Kumuteo (@jkboxing) February 27, 2021

Before the fight even happened, Parker was eyeing off Derek Chisora and the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce WBO interim title fight believed to be scheduled later this year.

"I'm open to fighting anyone," Parker told Sky Sports News. "But with the talks from my promoter, Eddie Hearn and Matchroom and with [manager] David Higgins, they've got a clear pathway for me this year.

"Take care of Junior, then fighting Chisora, then fighting the winner of Usyk and Joyce."

Despite only two losses in his boxing career against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte, some fans felt Parker didn't show anywhere near enough to give any of the top fighters an issue.