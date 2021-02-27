Boxing: David Nyika beats Jesse Maio in professional debut after bizarre 28-second TKO

David Nyika punches Jesse Maio. Photo / Photosport

Delivering a 28-second TKO sounds like a dream professional debut but David Nyika was left disappointed after his maiden cruiserweight fight ended in bizarre fashion.

Nyika, the dual Commonwealth Games gold medallist, was one of the main undercard attractions on the Joseph Parker and Junior Fa showdown at Spark Arena as he dipped his toe in the pro ranks for the first time.

Expectations, on this occasion at least, did not match reality.

After walking to the ring to the Lion King theme song, Nyika set his sights on the 3-0 Jesse Maio.

Immediately after the opening bell Nyika loaded up a big right hand. Maio ducked, the punch catching him behind the ear. Maio then fell to his knees and failed to beat the referee's count, handing Nyika a strange victory.

Despite protestations from Maio that he had been hit behind the head, Nyika was awarded the win.

Given the eight weeks of hard graft Nyika put in as Parker's sparring partner he felt flat with the nature of the result that evoked boos from sections of the crowd.

"I really would have liked to have got a few more rounds but this is boxing," Nyika said. "He ducked under a good shot and caught it behind the ear and I can't do anything about that. I can't control where he puts his head – if it's in an illegal position that's his bad, that's his foul."

The experience of fighting in-front of a near capacity crowd left the 25-year-old wanting more.

For now, Nyika switches back to the amateur ranks, where he has fought 95 times and claimed gold medals in Glasgow and the Gold Coast Games in different weight classes.

Nyika's priority this year has always been competing at his first Olympic Games in Japan, though much uncertainty continues to shroud that major event due to the global pandemic.

Once his Olympic quest is complete Nyika is certain to return to the pro ranks and he will be intent on putting on a more compelling show next time.

"Madness, I've never felt that before. I can't wait to do it again," Nyika said. "If we could do it again tomorrow that would be great but it sounds like we're going back into lockdown.

"I've only just stepped on the scene. I don't think I missed a punch it might have been six or seven shots that all landed.

"I felt great, I felt more excited than I've ever been for any bout before. Roll on the Olympics.

"We've got a couple of options in terms of international training camps. I don't know if lockdown will throw a spanner in the works but I'm full steam ahead for the Olympics now."