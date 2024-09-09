Advertisement
Johnny Gaudreau death: Wife of NHL star reveals she is pregnant at his funeral

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Meredith Gaudreau and late husband Johnny Gaudreau with their two children. Photo / Instagram

The wife of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who tragically died alongside his brother after being struck by a vehicle while bike riding last month, has revealed at his funeral that she is pregnant with their third child.

Meredith Gaudreau delivered an emotional eulogy at the service for both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The pair were riding bikes in New Jersey ahead of their sister’s wedding when an alleged drunk driver collided with them, killing both men.

“I still feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be his wife,” Meredith Gaudreau said during the service. “He was and still is my soulmate.”

“In less than three years of marriage, we have created a family of five,” she said. “I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”

“It doesn’t even sound possible, but I look at it as the ultimate blessing. How lucky am I to be the mother of John’s three babies, our last one being a blessing and so special despite these difficult circumstances.”

Johnny Gaudreau, 31, was drafted by the Calgary Flames in 2011 and across nine seasons became one of their star players, being named an All-Star for five straight seasons. He signed a seven-year, US$68.25 million ($111m) contract with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022.

Madeline Gaudreau, Matthew’s wife, is also pregnant with their first child.

A GoFundMe to support her has surpassed more than NZ$1m.

