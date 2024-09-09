Meredith Gaudreau and late husband Johnny Gaudreau with their two children. Photo / Instagram

The wife of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau, who tragically died alongside his brother after being struck by a vehicle while bike riding last month, has revealed at his funeral that she is pregnant with their third child.

Meredith Gaudreau delivered an emotional eulogy at the service for both Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau. The pair were riding bikes in New Jersey ahead of their sister’s wedding when an alleged drunk driver collided with them, killing both men.

“I still feel like the luckiest girl in the world to be his wife,” Meredith Gaudreau said during the service. “He was and still is my soulmate.”

“In less than three years of marriage, we have created a family of five,” she said. “I’m in my ninth week of pregnancy with our third baby.”