Last year, Manu outlined his interest in wanting to represent the All Blacks.

“Obviously that’s the big dream for Kiwi kids,” Manu told AAP.

Should he want to pursue rugby union, World Cup-winning coach Sir Steve Hansen compared Manu to arguably the most successful cross-code star, Sonny Bill Williams.

“It’s no different to what we did with Sonny,” Hansen said last year. “Joey and Sonny are excellent athletes, and there’s no reason he can’t be a similar success.

“The best thing about Joey is he’s doing this for the right reasons. He wants to come to us to learn how to play the game.

“He’s so talented, there are no two ways about it. He seems to make the right decisions at the right time. He has a very good work ethic, and in all my dealings with him so far, he’s also a good character.

“We want him to achieve his goals, and along the way, he’ll help us achieve ours.”

If Manu secured a release from his French deal by June 30, however, he could become a free agent and return to the NRL this season.

The former rugby league standout played more than 180 games for the Sydney Roosters, winning two NRL premierships, before making the switch to union.

He’d earlier made no promises of returning to the Roosters.

New Zealand Warriors chief executive Cameron George told the Sydney Morning Herald on Wednesday evening that he was unaware of Manu’s situation.

“The Warriors have had no discussions in respect to Joey Manu’s future, but of course if Joey Manu was to become available, we would definitely sit down with his management,” he said.

“To this date, we’ve had none whatsoever.”

Benjamin Plummer is an Auckland-based reporter who covers sport and breaking news. He has worked for the Herald since 2022.