Jockey Kozzi Asano is set to take an exciting next step in his career when he heads to South Korea in the coming months to take up a riding contract with the Korean Racing Authority (KRA).
“I have got a license granted to go over and ride in Korea, but I am undecided how long I will go for,” Asano said.
“The prizemoney in New Zealand is going up at the moment but I also wanted to experience overseas, so I am looking forward to it.”
The 29-year-old Japanese native has been riding in New Zealand for eight seasons, posting 335 wins, 20 of those at stakes level, and earned more than $9.3 million in prize money.
During his time in New Zealand, Asano struck up a friendship with compatriot and former New Zealand jockey Masa Tanaka, who urged Asano to join him in South Korea.