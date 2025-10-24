One of the most pervasive myths is that quotas give places that are unearned, when in reality these are the hardest spots to take. They are laced with resentment, from those who miss out. Loaded with expectation, from those who wish to follow. Watched closely for any confirmation of pre-existing bias. Their success and their failure will represent the collective. They may be one, but they represent the hopes and fears of many. Those who are brave enough to take up the task know they must be the best for all of us.

Team New Zealand's new additions to their America’s Cup sailing team are Josh Armit (left), Jake Pye, Jo Aleh and Seb Menzies. Photo / Dean Purcell

Some women steeped in the soup of our sporting culture will also express resentment at quotas, despite being those who would most directly benefit from their introduction. A quota says the quiet part loud, prohibiting these folks from believing in their own exceptionalism. It forces them to set aside the self-aggrandisement that has helped them succeed in high-performance sport thus far. One person’s rise against the odds should be a caution, not a celebration. It underlines how far we still have to go.

A first is always a watershed moment for a system, not an individual. It’s a reminder that structures and their rulers have finally modernised enough to allow someone from the outside in. More often than not, for women in sport, quotas are the crowbar that talent can leverage. This is how we pry open boardroom doors, break into new coaching roles or lift the resources on offer to athletes.

The sailing story this week is another win for the quota system and gives women in the sport more places to grow. Aleh will be breaking new ground when she steps on board in a sport she has already conquered more than most. Those who need to see sailors like her are not the women and girls who want to follow in her footsteps. Rather, it is the decision makers in the sport who have stood in the way of their progress. The quota, rather than limiting opportunity, offers a chance to expand our understanding of what is possible.

Its intervention, not wishful thinking, has shifted the needle for women in sport. Quotas are much despised, perhaps for how well they work. Name a goal, work towards it and shockingly, you may end up achieving the desired result.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.