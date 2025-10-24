Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup

America’s Cup: Luna Rossa’s Luca Kirwan on Jimmy Spithill, Barcelona challenge and end of cyclors

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Luca Kirwan talks about his experience with Luna Rossa. Video \ Anna Heath
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Luca Kirwan won’t soon forget the moment his America’s Cup run ended.

The former New Zealand representative rower took a massive step outside of his comfort zone in 2024, joining Italian syndicate Luna Rossa as a cyclor for the 37th America’s Cup.

Before earning his place in the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save