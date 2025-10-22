Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Sailing / America's Cup
Updated

America’s Cup: Simon van Velthooven, Olympic medallist and Team NZ cyclor, calls time on career

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Team New Zealand has added Josh Armit, Jake Pye, Jo Aleh, and Seb Menzies to its America’s Cup sailing team. The announcement was made at the Team New Zealand base in Auckland.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Simon van Velthooven remembers the weight of the pressure in the air around the velodrome of the London Velopark.

At 23, lining up in the final of the keirin in his first Olympic Games in 2012, it was the kind of moment a young athlete dreams about. But there

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save