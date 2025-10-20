Advertisement
America’s Cup: Grant Dalton on plans to replace Burling as Team NZ return to the water

Christopher Reive
Senior Sports Journalist·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Team New Zealand has added Josh Armit, Jake Pye, Jo Aleh, and Seb Menzies to its America’s Cup sailing team. The announcement was made at the Team New Zealand base in Auckland.
Sailing for the first time in their new America’s Cup campaign on Friday, there was a new look to Emirates Team New Zealand in more than one way.

Recommissioning their AC40, complete with a clean white paint job, on the Hauraki Gulf, they did so following changes to the

