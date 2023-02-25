Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Sailing

Sailing: Rising stars George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies in quest to gain weight after stepping up to 49er

Christopher Reive
By
3 mins to read
George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies are in their first year of sailing in the 49er. Photo / Adam Mustill Photography

George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies are in their first year of sailing in the 49er. Photo / Adam Mustill Photography

George Lee Rush and Seb Menzies have their sights set on a bright future – but they’ve got work to do to get there.

After finding success in the 29er and 49er FX classes, the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport