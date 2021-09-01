Jimmy Neesham: The worst abuse I've ever received

James Neesham of New Zealand looks on during game two of the One Day International series between New Zealand and Bangladesh. Photo / Getty Images.

OPINION:

I was having a conversation the other day with an English journalist about the current state of the game globally. It was sparked by the recent news of Ben Stokes withdrawing himself from the England/India Test series on mental health grounds, but the conversation was more about the feeling amongst players in this day and age in general.

His argument was pretty black and white: that the mental health card is played too readily in the modern era. Players have always found the game difficult, form has always come and gone for every player, but in the past they simply toughened up, pushed through and got the job done.

I know this is a view pretty widely held in society, even with all the progress made on the side of mental health in recent years. As recently as last month Simone Biles was vilified on social media for withdrawing from Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics. She is undeniably the GOAT in the history of her sport. In the past she's been known to finish competitions with broken bones rather than give up on her team. "Mentally weak" she was labeled, "soft". It was later revealed that she was struggling to deal with the death of her aunt while locked down in the Tokyo bubble. I wouldn't imagine the torrent of abuse from the public would've made her struggle any easier.

Days later the devastating news of the death of Olympic Cyclist Olivia Podmore broke in New Zealand. She had recently spoken publicly about the immense pressure she felt as an athlete in the public eye. I wonder how many of Biles' critics drew a link between the two. I would hazard a guess at not many.

The modern athlete is scrutinised more than ever in history. Every move on the field is picked apart by commentators and analysts, and every move off it by journalists and members of the public who've apparently never made an error in judgement. There is nowhere to go. There is no place to hide.

I strongly believe the relationship between fan and athlete has changed for the worse. The public used to see sportsmen as heroes and role models, but they now see them as circus animals. Dancing monkeys. Beings who are useful for their entertainment and not much else.

Jimmy Neesham of Essex Eagles looks on during the Vitality T20 Blast match between Essex Eagles and Middlesex at Cloudfm County Ground. Photo / Getty Images.

Since the pandemic we have seen a marked uptick in aggressive behavior from fans towards athletes. In the NBA multiple incidents occurred when the league opened up to fans once again. Kyrie Irving was spat on, and Russell Westbrook had items thrown over him as he exited the arena. LeBron James, usually a pretty calm customer, was involved in multiple verbal altercations with fans courtside.

Even in the usually reserved world of golf we've seen Bryson Dechambeau relentlessly mocked while walking the course, to the point where he snapped back at a fan following the conclusion of his most recent tournament.

Personally, during my recent stint in the English T20 Blast and Hundred competitions, I haven't experienced the constant level of abuse that has occurred this year.

There's always been banter on the boundary of cricket games and banter is great. If everyone's having a laugh (even at the player's expense) then it's all fine as far as I'm concerned, hell I'll even join in, but the level of boorish abuse has become tiresome.

It's not really that fun anymore, it's boring. It's boring to turn up to work every day knowing you're just going to be abused for four hours, then get home and open your phone to more abuse on social media.

Add the pandemic into the mix and it's another pressure-point for athletes. Months away from home confined to a single hotel room would be bad enough, without the constant threat of this virus hanging over you. Every morning's Covid test is another chance to see those two dreaded lines.

The light is at the end of the tunnel though, as New Zealand begins our three-month sub-continent stint before returning home in December.

Honestly I have mixed feelings about these first two tours. I always want to play every game I can for New Zealand so it will be painful to watch the guys playing in Bangladesh and Pakistan without me.

Personally, NZ Cricket player welfare policies put paid to the first tour, while the logistical, health and security challenges made Pakistan a bridge too far. However I will be cheering the guys on from Dubai and eagerly awaiting their arrival before the T20 World Cup.

We have an incredibly challenging draw but if there's one thing this group loves it's proving people wrong. After watching the red ball squad taste World Test Championship glory I know the short form players are even hungrier to experience that feeling ourselves.