Cricket: Black Caps coach says lowest Twenty20 score wasn't too far from challenging Bangladesh

It may have been the Black Caps' lowest score in Twenty20 history but stand-in coach Glenn Pocknall says the 60 scored in their first-up defeat against Bangladesh in Dhaka wasn't too far off a challenging total.

The Black Caps were rolled for their equal lowest score in T20 history and the 13th-worst in internationals.

Bangladesh chased down the target with seven wickets and 30 balls to spare, giving them an early lead in a five-match series.

It's a far way off New Zealand's opening score in the home series against Bangladesh when New Zealand scored 210 for three it's certainly not the batter-frieldly conditions for home while this side is missing all of their squad members who will feature in the Twenty20 World Cup this year.

Pocknall says they have been basing possible targets off the recent five-match series between Bangladesh and Australia where the home side won three games batting first after making 131, 127 and 122.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, New Zealand would have had sights on a similar target but Pocknall said looking to the rest of the series, they may have to adjust and 100 could be a winning total.

"We were probably a bit too high on those numbers based off the surface tonight. It showed it was very challenging for both us and Bangladesh. I think if we got 25 more runs it would have been a very interesting and tight finish.

"Both teams performed exceedingly well with the ball and two quality outfits in terms of spin bowlers and the fast bowlers were able to execute their slower balls so I think the bowling attacks really even themselves out. The challenge for two days' time is how can we get to 100 and then defend that because I think we can if we can get those extra few runs."

Will Young heads back to the dressing room after being dismissed. Photosport

Tom Latham (18) and Henry Nicholls (18) were the only New Zealand batsmen to reach double figures, putting on 34 for the fifth wicket after the side slumped to 9-4. The next highest partnership was six.

Debutants Rachin Ravindra and Cole McConchie both scored ducks.

"We knew it was going to be a challenge and it certainly was a challenge," Pocknall said.

"We probably didn't access the conditions as well as we thought. Losing four wickets for not many runs is always going to be a challenge in any form of cricket, especially this.

"Unfortunately, we kept losing wickets at crucial times. It was certainly hard to start. We knew it was going to be a challenge. We were prepared for this but unfortunately couldn't quite put it together."