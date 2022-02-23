Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Jeremy Wells column: What I (weirdly) missed in Black Caps' win

3 minutes to read
New Zealand captain Tom Latham and team mates celebrate winning the test match on day three of the first cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand captain Tom Latham and team mates celebrate winning the test match on day three of the first cricket test between South Africa and New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

NZ Herald

OPINION:

Watching the Black Caps dismember the touring South Africans in the first test at Hagley Oval brought me a great amount of unbridled joy.

The small fist pumps at the sight of Matt Henry

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.