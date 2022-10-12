Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Jason Pine: The good and bad from Danny Hay's All Whites tenure

Jason Pine
By
5 mins to read
Danny Hay's time as All Whites coach comes to an end. Photo / Photosport

Danny Hay's time as All Whites coach comes to an end. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

As sporting shocks go, Danny Hay's decision not to seek reappointment as All Whites coach is nowhere near the high end of the scale.

It had been clear for some time a rift had

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport