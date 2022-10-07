Voyager 2022 media awards
Exclusive: Frustrated Chris Wood reveals why he nearly quit All Whites

Michael Burgess
6 mins to read
New Zealand All Whites player Chris Wood poses for a photograph during a New Zealand All Whites media opportunity at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

All Whites striker Chris Wood admits he has considered international retirement in recent months, such is his ongoing frustration around the lack of opportunities for the team to evolve and develop offered by New Zealand

