Jarryd Hayne has quietly been moved to a new prison

Jarryd Hayne arrives, surrounded by supporters, at Newcastle District Court on May 6 in Newcastle, Australia. Photo / Getty Images

Jarryd Hayne has a new home after he was this week moved to a corrections facility in country NSW.

The disgraced former NRL star is reported to have been removed from the Parklea Correctional Centre on Wednesday and is now an inmate of the Cooma Corrections Centre in Southern NSW, more than an hour's drive from Canberra.

Hayne was jailed earlier this month for sexually assaulting a woman at her Newcastle home in 2018.

The Sunday Telegraph first reported Hayne's new jail has a notorious reputation as a facility for "white collar" criminals and public officials.

The Snowy Mountains prison is also reported to be "freezing" for inmates according to a Department of Justice source, as reported by the Telegraph.

The facility could be Hayne's home for more than four and a half years before he is eligible for release in January 2025.

It comes just days after it emerged that Hayne was being given no special treatment inside the Parklea Corrections Centre in western Sydney, despite being treated as a "special interest inmate".

Hayne is reported to have requested to watch Foxtel on the TV inside his cell — only to be bluntly told it's free-to-air service only for inmates.

The Sunday Telegraph also reported Hayne's wish to have his clothes washed outside the usual schedule was denied because laundry is only done on one set day of the week.

Rugby league player Jarryd Hayne speaks to the media at the Pullman Hotel in 2016. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Hayne's latest reality checks follow an earlier incident where fellow inmates started pelting the disgraced NRL star with apples when he was being moved from a medical facility into the yard at Parklea prison.

The former NSW Origin star was sentenced to five years and nine months' jail with a non-parole period of three years and eight months.

Hayne was found guilty of two charges of sexual assault but soon launched an appeal against his conviction.

The 33-year-old took the stand where he continued to deny that he performed oral and digital sex on the woman without her consent. Outside court on the day of his sentencing, there were violent scenes as a group of Hayne's friends and family attempted to shield his wife.

Several of them waved umbrellas and formed a scrum around Amellia Bonnici as she attempted to get into a waiting car. One photographer told NCA Newswire that he was punched in the back of the head and placed in a headlock.

Meanwhile, NRL Commission chairman Peter V'landys has said the league will look at stripping Hayne of his two Dally M Medal awards, which he won in 2009 and 2014 as the best player in the game — if his appeal is unsuccessful.

V'landys revealed it had already been raised among the rugby league commission and there "absolutely" will be consideration if Hayne loses his appeal.