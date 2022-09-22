How to 'fix' rugby: Auckland club coach's innovative solution

Boa Athu modelling a training-ground version of a proposed "safe tackle framework" rugby jersey. (A matchday jersey would have just a single hi-viz line across the sternum.) Photo / Supplied

The introduction of simple visual guidelines on matchday jerseys could do much to make rugby safer, and tackle regulations easier to enforce and understand.

That's the view of Boa Athu, technical advisor with Auckland's champion Manukau Rovers Rugby Club and an accredited World Rugby educator, who is now lobbying for the introduction of what he calls the "Safe Tackle Framework" at all levels of the game.

In an era when high tackles are being policed more rigourously, but with confusion often abounding over borderline calls, and mixed views on what is reckless, Athu reckons a large part of the answer lies in introducing a simple visual framework for the benefit of referees, players and fans.

Under his safe tackle framework, jerseys would sport a horizontal "safe tackle line" in hi-viz green or orange which would be set at varying heights depending on the grade of play, from waist-level for under-13s, up to the sternum for senior players. (The line increases in height as the age goes up.)

Athu said rugby faced a significant challenge in minimising head injuries and concussion, and making the game more practical without losing the contact element.

"We don't want to over-regulate, over-sanitise or over-complicate," Athu said. "But we need to innovate to preserve the game we love and look after all stakeholders.

"I hate to see how much confusion it is causing, when taking a simple step like introducing a safe tackle line on jerseys could be pivotal.

"We have forgotten the spectators when it comes to a collision. They also need a guideline that they can follow."

And he predicted an inevitable impact on rugby's participation numbers if changes weren't made.

Young children about to start rugby needed to be coached and guided along safe tackle lines to create long term solutions, while at senior level the introduction of clear visual guidelines would influence behavioural changes.

"Lower the tackle and lower the risk."

Over the past four years Athu has studied the mechanics of over 1000 high tackles (on video) as part of his quest to make rugby safer without losing its spectator appeal as a contact sport.

"I thought there has got to be a better way, and nobody else has come up with a solution.

"We are now dealing with the TikTok generation and we need to teach the mechanics of the collision to kids to deliver appropriately."

Athu presented his ideas to New Zealand Rugby and has also registered a "Safe Tackle Framework" trademark – which he is prepared to give up if it assists getting the concept over the line, so to speak.

Feedback from NZR was that while they applauded his vision of trying to making rugby safer, it was something he needed to first pitch to his own provincial union.

An Auckland Rugby spokesman said Athu had presented his initiative to Auckland's junior club rugby committee, which governs all junior rugby in Auckland, and they welcomed initiatives to improve the enjoyment and safety of rugby experiences.

They were interested in the potential benefits and supported an initiative being trialled with the Manuaku club.

However, Athu said to have any significance and to gather meaningful data, as a next step, a trial needed to be conducted across a whole league or grade next season, perhaps as an experimental domestic safety law variation.

And rather than doing so at junior level, he recommended the first such trial of a safe tackle line should be introduced at regional U21 level, where compliance and the reduction of the risk of injury and concussion would be easier to measure.

"But that is something that would first require the backing of all constituent clubs if it is going to happen."

Under Athu's proposed framework, player anatomy would effectively become colour-coded from an educational perspective, with the head considered "a red dot" and a no-go zone. The objective was to eliminate the head-high tackle.

The torso (the blue zone) is where the tackle line would provide a clear visual guideline and influence behavioural changes.

And the bottom and legs (green zone) is where players are encouraged to tackle and enter into the contact zone.

Athu also believes the red card in professional rugby should be confined to acts of malice and violence, with high tackles with mitigating factors referred to the TMO as an "orange card" with 15 minutes in the sin bin and an automatic judicial hearing within 48 hours.

He did not want to be sidetracked by the question of who might pay for the lines to be superimposed on club rugby jerseys or how design issues with club emblems and sponsor branding might be address.

"Trying to find problems in the solution is not helpful."

Meanwhile Steven Harris, a veteran Waitemata Rugby Club identity with whom Athu has shared his ideas, said the safe tackle line was "a great idea".

"Boa is on the right track with this," Harris said. "What we are seeing at top level is a lot of inconsistency and referees are almost apologetic about a lot of their decisions, because they know for the spectator at home it is all quite frustrating.

"But if we get to the kids early and at get this implemented at junior level, they soak things up so quickly that they will automatically get to know the tackle line and get into good habits.

"This is a great way to get the kids into good tackling habits."