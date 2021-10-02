Horse racing: The Cossack set for the big dance

In this episode Liz takes us over the highlights from the weekend races at Awapuni, Matamata, and last week's Wanganui races where Beau Geste blitzed to the finishing post. Video / LOVERACING.NZ

A new era in New Zealand jumps racing could see a new champion crowned at Te Aroha today.

Although jumping purists would have loved to see today's meeting held for one final time at Ellerslie before the sale of the steeplechase hill, they at least have a superstar of jumping to possibly cheer home this afternoon.

The Cossack has compiled one of the most imposing records in the history of New Zealand jumps racing in the past year, even if it has felt a little under the radar because of a disjointed major jumps racing programmes interrupted by Covid and weather cancellations.

Those haven't stopped The Cossack winning the Great Northern Hurdle at Ellerslie last October, then adding the Waikato, Wellington and Grand National Hurdles this campaign.

He even qualified for the Jericho Cup in Australia on the flat and co-trainer Paul Nelson now dares to talk about him in the same breath as his former steeplechasing star No Hero.

"He is starting to get up there, he is a very good horse," says Nelson.

The issue for The Cossack today is he has a very good horse's weight, carrying 70.5kg in the $125,000 Hurdle over 4200m, a long way to be carrying 4kg more than all his opponents. If he can do so, he will rightly have earned a place among our greatest hurdlers.

He has beaten most he meets today during his rampaging past 12 months, so if he is to have his colours lowered, it will most likely be because of the weight, although there is plenty to like about the improvement curve of Dr Hank, who has won three of his four hurdles starts and gets 5.5kg from The Cossack today.

"He is a good horse who has surprised us the way he has kept improving," says Dr Hank's trainer Harvey Wilson.

"We have nothing but respect for The Cossack but we would like to think our horse is ready to go well again," he says.

With Shaun Phelan, who rode Dr Hank to win the open hurdle on this track two weeks ago, choosing to stick with The Cossack, Shaun Fannin gets the ride today.

Nelson and training partner Corrina McDougal also have No Tip as the equal favourite in today's $125,000 Great Northern Steeplechase to be run over the far less challenging Te Aroha hill at what will be the iconic race's new home.

No Tip was running on at the end of 4200m in the major lead-up race the Pakuranga Hunt Cup here two weeks ago, which is a crucial sign considering today's race is 2000m longer.

But Eion was so impressive winning that race, he deserves enormous respect today, even carrying the 68.5kg topweight.

Add in Eion's stablemate Shamal and the new but talented Te Kahu and the veteran Zartan, and the Grand Northern Steeples has some depth and could even be run on something approaching a decent track with Te Aroha getting back to a slow7 last night.

Today's meeting also sees Central Districts visitor Justaskme trying to cap a great campaign in the open 1400m on the flat, but even with a 3kg claim, he is giving a lot of weight to up and comer Gospodin, who has won his last five.