Historic rugby match in Oslo: Cis women v trans women face-off tackles misconceptions

Alice Soper
By
Contributing Sports Writer·nzme·
4 mins to read

Former England prop Sasha Acheson was instrumental in organising a sevens game between cis and trans women. Photo / Getty Images

Former England prop Sasha Acheson was instrumental in organising a sevens game between cis and trans women. Photo / Getty Images

Alice Soper
Opinion by Alice Soper
Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women's sports.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • Oslo hosted a historic rugby match between cis women and trans women to challenge misconceptions about women’s safety in rugby.
  • The ‘Ruck You’ match, initiated by Sasha Acheson, aimed to protest bans on trans women in rugby.
  • Cis women won 34-7, highlighting international experience over perceived advantages from male puberty.

Oslo, Norway might not be the first place that comes to mind when you think of a location for a historic rugby match. However, over King’s Birthday weekend, it was this city that played host to a world first: a sevens match featuring a team of cis women

Save

