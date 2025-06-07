That it was an exhibition match held to challenge the view of rugby administrators is about as women’s rugby as it gets. That was the same approach cis women have taken throughout the games’ history. One-off matches, played to protest the perceptions of the day, occurred frequently throughout the 1900s. Their goal was the same: to allow greater participation in the sport. Their opposition was the same too: dubious sport science used to ban certain players due to purported fears for cis women’s safety.

Much has been written about the science used by World Rugby and England Rugby to justify their ban. Central to the ongoing debate is the question of whether those assigned male at birth have an unassailable sporting advantage over those who were assigned female at birth. One look at my brothers and I can answer that question – but still the debate rages on.

While science squabbles, trans women have been sidelined. Meanwhile, cis women players like Acheson’s Red Roses and our own Black Ferns frequently face cis men’s sides as part of their training. Sir Wayne Smith organised several men’s teams to play the Black Ferns before their last triumphant World Cup campaign. And it’s not just elite players, I’ve trained live against men in the club environment.

It’s that type of lived experience that puts the women’s rugby community offside with their administrators. There’s a lot of talk about us and not enough with us, which is why Acheson took action, tackling the strawman and playing those deemed too dangerous. It was the cis women who won on the day, 34-7, proving that international women’s playing experience was a greater advantage than male puberty on the pitch. The trans women’s team only scored when they played alongside the cis women. The teams mixed it up in the second half to make it more of a contest.

What happened in Oslo was in direct response to the politics that have banned trans women from sport. It was a statement from cis women saying firmly, not in our name. It was a historic event, but also a deeply human one. A member of the trans women’s team said it best: “Just to have fun with some people, that’s life.”

That’s life, one we all hope to live.

Alice Soper is a sports columnist for the Herald on Sunday. A former provincial rugby player and current club coach, she has a particular interest in telling stories of the emerging world of women’s sports.