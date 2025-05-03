Transgender women have been banned from playing in women’s and girls’ cricket in England and Wales after the governing body announced a change in policy on Friday.

The move by the England and Wales Cricket Board follows a ruling by Britain’s Supreme Court regarding the Equality Act last month.

Britain’s highest court ruled the legal definition of a “woman” is based on a person’s sex at birth and does not include transgender women who hold a gender recognition certificate.

The decision by cricket chiefs comes after the English and Scottish football associations announced Thursday that transgender women would be barred from the women’s game.

Trans women have been banned from the top two tiers of elite women’s cricket since the start of this year but had been permitted to compete in the women’s game up to and including tier three of the domestic game and throughout recreational cricket.