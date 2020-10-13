Website of the Year

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Gregor Paul: What the All Blacks really lost with Richie McCaw

5 minutes to read
Video will play in
Play now
Don't auto play
Never auto play
The Wallabies were invited into the All Blacks shed after Bledisloe one to celebrate Michael Hooper's 100th game. Video / All Blacks
Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

A little piece of the All Blacks was always going to be damaged or lost when Richie McCaw moved on five years ago.

And maybe now we are seeing what's gone with him, which

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.