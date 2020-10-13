The changes the All Blacks should (and shouldn't) make for Bledisloe II

OPINION:

As premature as it seems to change up your squad after one game in charge, it would be a surprise if All Blacks coach Ian Foster doesn't do so for Sunday's second Bledisloe Cup test.

The All Blacks were held to a 16-all stalemate by the Wallabies last weekend in Wellington, and were lucky to come away with that as Reece Hodge's long-range penalty to win it for Australia was spat back by the upright.

But Eden Park – or Coopers Catch Park as it's to be known as this week – has historically been the All Blacks' fortress; a cauldron of calamity for opposing teams, particularly the Wallabies, who haven't beaten the All Blacks at the venue since 1986.

The All Blacks can take some solace in that, but it also brings some additional pressure – can you imagine the fallout if, after last week's draw, Foster's All Blacks were the first to lose to the Wallabies at Eden Park in 34 years?

All Blacks coach Ian Foster will have to make some tough decisions in the days ahead. Photo / Photosport

With the storylines in play, expect change to come within the match-day 23 this week.

Barring injury, there is no reason to change things up in the pack. The loose trio were terrific defensively – led by captain Sam Cane, who made more than 20 tackles. Ardie Savea and Shannon Frizell didn't find a way to make an impact with ball in hand, but we all know how capable they are of doing so – nothing to worry about there.

The props followed suit, with Joe Moody and Ofa Tuungafasi both active in their stints and strong at the set pieces. Codie Taylor, Sam Whitelock and Patrick Tuipulotu were all solid, particularly at the lineout where the blustery conditions made things difficult.

In the backline, however, it would be a surprise if Rieko Ioane retained his spot in the midfield. Ioane actually played fairly well in game one, with good defence and making plenty of ground with ball in hand, but dropping the ball over the try line is what fans will remember of his performance.

There's an argument to be made that, while the ball might have started to slip from his grasp, replays appeared to show he was always in contact with it as it hit the turf - à la Elliot Dixon's try for the Highlanders against the Hurricanes in the 2015 Super Rugby final.

Rieko Ioane was deemed to have knocked the ball on in attempting to ground it for a try. Photo / Photosport

But given the backlash, Anton Lienert-Brown probably returns to the starting side at second five-eighth, with Jack Goodhue moving back over to centre. Ioane should maintain his spot in the squad but in a bench role.

Should Beauden Barrett be cleared to return after an Achilles injury saw him scratched from the game on Sunday, he'll don the No15 jersey. If he is still dealing with the injury, though, the choice becomes a bit more interesting. Damian McKenzie came into the starting squad last weekend, but rookie wing Caleb Clarke made an exciting late cameo and had many calling for his inclusion in the run-on XV this weekend. For that to happen, Jordie Barrett – the form fullback in the country through Super Rugby Aotearoa – would move back into his usual position to open up a spot on the wing for Clarke.

Should Beauden Barrett be healthy to play, younger brother Jordie should maintain his spot on the right wing, with George Bridge on the left and Clarke to provide some punch from the bench late in the game again. If Clarke were to come into the starting side, it would likely be at Bridge's expense, which would allow Clarke to play on his favoured left wing.

Caleb Clarke looked dangerous every time he had the ball in his hands against the Wallabies. Photo / Photosport

"Now I've got that first taste I want more," Clarke said after his All Blacks debut. "I'll see what Fozzie has to say but I'm very grateful to get on the field."

Clarke, and loose forward Hoskins Sotutu, came into game one late in the piece with youthful exuberance and energy. In test match football, having young talent wanting to come in and make an impact late, to prove they belong at the top level, is a major asset.