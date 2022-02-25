Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Gregor Paul: The problem with the curious case of Sir Russell Coutts v Rod Jackson

6 minutes to read
Sir Russell Coutts (L) and Professor Rod Jackson. Photo / NZME

Sir Russell Coutts (L) and Professor Rod Jackson. Photo / NZME

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

It's long been said that sport and politics shouldn't mix. Well, maybe sport and medical science shouldn't mix either given the train wreck produced this week after an academic took on a sporting icon

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.