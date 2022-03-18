Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The 'new' rugby power one step ahead of All Blacks

6 minutes to read
Ireland players singing their national anthem. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Ireland players singing their national anthem. Photo / Mark Mitchell.

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

Confirmation the border is re-opening means Ireland are definitely coming in July to find out whether they have surpassed the All Blacks as the game's best thinkers and innovators.

The three-test series will have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.