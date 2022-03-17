Joeli Vidiri. Photo / Photosport

Joeli Vidiri will be farewelled today at the home of his beloved Counties Manukau Steelers.

The funeral service at Navigation Homes Stadium in Pukekohe will start at 11am with a livestream available for those who are unable to attend.

The service will be followed by a private burial, and a wake at Pukekohe Rugby Club – 47 Reynolds Rd, Pukekohe. These services will run according to current Covid protocols, and guests are asked to wear masks, present vaccine passes and adhere to bubbles as appropriate.

In tribute to his career, guests are encouraged to wear the colours of the teams Joeli represented – Counties Manukau Steelers, the Blues and the All Blacks.

Joeli passed away in the United States last month aged 49, and his journey home was supported by generous fundraising throughout the rugby community.

Funeral service details

When: 11am, Friday 18 March (Gates open at 10.15am)

Where: Navigation Homes Stadium

Address: Stadium Drive, Pukekohe

Livestream: Available here