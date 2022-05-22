Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|RugbyUpdated

Gregor Paul: The most exciting part of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck's stunning progress

4 minutes to read
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck of the Blues looks for options to pass during the round 11 Super Rugby Pacific match between the Western Force and the Blues. Photo / Getty Images.

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

Whatever Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was at the start of his inaugural professional rugby season, he's starting to look now like a probable All Black and maybe even a uniquely brilliant solution to a perennial problem

