Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Rugby / Super Rugby

Super Rugby Pacific: 'It just wasn't meant to be' - Richard Kahui reflects on career ahead of Chiefs clash

Christopher Reive
By
7 mins to read
Richard Kahui was an integral part of the All Blacks' 2011 Rugby World Cup-winning squad. Photo / Photosport

Richard Kahui was an integral part of the All Blacks' 2011 Rugby World Cup-winning squad. Photo / Photosport

Preparing to run out at Hamilton's FMG Stadium at Super Rugby level is a position Richard Kahui never thought he'd be in again.

In the late 2000s and early 2010s, Kahui was a force in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Super Rugby