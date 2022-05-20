Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The old-school way rugby can win over a new audience

6 minutes to read
All Blacks performing the haka before the Rugby Championship match between Argentina v New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

All Blacks performing the haka before the Rugby Championship match between Argentina v New Zealand. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

No one could accuse Ireland of lacking ambition, having set their sights on winning not just one series in New Zealand next month, but two.

By agreeing to a three-test clash with the All

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.