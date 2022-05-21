Mixed bag for New Zealand at world sevens series in Toulouse

New Zealand captain Sarah Hirini and Niall Williams celebrate a try against Scotland on day one of the HSBC France Sevens women's competition. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

New Zealand have sailed into the women's semi-finals at the world sevens series event at Toulouse without conceding a point - but the Kiwi men have been bounced out before the quarter-finals.

After losing their final pool game 29-14 to Australia, the All Blacks Sevens wound up on the wrong end of a three-way tie on points differential, as the Aussies and United States advanced to the quarter-finals.

It was a lot smoother for the Black Ferns Sevens, who beat a determined Canada in their final preliminary, before overwhelming Brazil in the quarter-finals, keeping their fourth clean sheet in the process.

The NZ women barely touched the ball in the first half against Canada but somehow led 5-0 at halftime, then ran in two more tries in the second half.

New Zealand's Michaela Blyde races away from the Scotland defense for a try on day one of the HSBC France Sevens women's competition. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Drawn against the best third-placed team, the Black Ferns proved no match for the South Americans in their knockout match, with Portia Woodman recording a hat-trick of tries and Michaela Blyde grabbing a double in a 41-0 romp.

New Zealand now face Fiji in the semi-finals, after the Pacific team toppled Olympic silver medallists France. On the other side of the draw, Australia face Ireland for a place in the final.

The NZ men take on Spain in the ninth-place semi-final, with the prospect of playing South Africa for the bowl trophy.

Black Ferns Sevens 17 (Brazier, Hotham & Fitzpatrick tries; Pouri-Lane conversion) Canada 0

Quarter-final - Black Ferns Sevens 41 (Woodman 3, Blyde 2, Pouri-Lane & Kaka tries; Pouri-Lane 2 & Willison conversions) Brazil 0

All Blacks Sevens 14 (Carter & Nicole tries; McGarvey-Black & Ware conversions) Australia 29 (Hutchison 2, Dowling, Toole & Roache tries; Roache 2 conversions)

All Blacks Sevens 28 (Rush 2, Rokolisoa & Solo tries; Rokolisoa 2, Rush & McGarvey-Black conversions) Wales 0