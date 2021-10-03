Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The biggest All Blacks flaw that got exposed by the Springboks

5 minutes to read
Two late penalties handed the tightly contested match to the Boks, with reserve first five Elton Jantjies securing the win with a penalty kick three minutes into added time. Video / Sky Sport

Gregor Paul
By:

Sports writer

OPINION:

The All Blacks had what it took to storm the Bastille, but they don't yet have what they need to keep it.

The All Blacks of 2021 are vastly improved on their 2020 selves,

