So much for 'unfit, unskilled, unnerved': World media react to ABs loss

Disappointed All Blacks players at the end of the match and loss to South Africa. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Two late penalties – the first 15 seconds from fulltime – earned the world champion Springboks a last minute win over the All Blacks in Australia last night. Here's how the world media reacted.

Unfit, unskilled, unnerved?

"Never mind the three defeats they took in the Rugby Championship prior to this game. Never mind the setbacks. With this one performance, the Springboks stamped down their authority as world champions.

"If ever we needed a performance to show that the Boks can do both – excite and dominate physically – Saturday's game should be the poster.

"After an emphatic Series win over the British & Irish Lions, this game was the perfect topping.

"So much for 'unfit, unskilled, unnerved'. This Springbok performance screamed 'world champions!'."

Fair play to the Boks. Superb test. Deserved victory. And they played much more rugby. Long may it last. — Liam Napier (@liamnapiernz) October 2, 2021

Thank you to everyone for the love and support so far. Tonight hurts but that’s footy, we live and we learn. @SiyaKolisi_Bear and his men were class tonight👏🏽



Much love fams

Stay healthy, stay safe



Alofa Aku💛 — ardie savea (@ardiesavea) October 2, 2021

Silenced the criticism

"There was heartbreak no more for the Springboks when they scrapped their way to an epic 31-29 victory over the All Blacks on Australia's Gold Coast to end a three-match losing streak and to reinforce the fact that they are very much a champion side.

"The Boks return home to South Africa now with their heads held high and with so many critics the world over silenced for the unrelenting criticism that the Boks are a boring side."

After the dust has settled, my view is not that refs are bad. The laws are the problem. They're too complex and there are too many grey areas.

Watched 3 games this weekend, 3 different breakdown interpretations. If there is no consistency, there will always be frustration. — Brenden Nel (@BrendenNel) October 2, 2021

Replaced whole front row

"Coach Jacques Nienaber has admitted his unorthodox use of substitutes made the difference between victory and defeat in the Springboks' thrilling Test against the All Blacks in Gold Coast on Saturday.

"Replacements Elton Jantjies, Frans Steyn as well as front rowers Malcolm Marx, Steven Kitshoff and Vincent Koch were all influential from the moment they were introduced off the bench.

"Nienaber replaced the whole front row after 38 minutes and started the second half with Steyn at fullback, while Jantjies was also given a longer run at flyhalf than usual.

"Today they [the starting front row] emptied their tanks after 38 minutes and I replaced them when they did their job," said coach Jacques Nienbar. "After last week, I decided we should make use of our subs. We must never keep a substitution on the bench, they are there to fulfil a role."

"When you play against quality teams the margins are so small, we were 20 seconds away from winning the Test against Australia, two or three minutes away from beating New Zealand last week. And this week I think we got the last call of the game. The margins are so small – it's the bounce of the ball here or a misread there."

This has been an epic Test no matter how much we all hate the pedantic law book #NZLvRSA — Jim Tucker (@HulaBulaJim) October 2, 2021

World in awe

"South Africa have beaten the All Blacks to regain their world number one status after a dramatic game for the ages.

"It was a match that left viewers in awe as the lead changed hand four times in the final five remarkable minutes.

"It was certainly the rugby Test match of the year, with Wales legend Jonathan Davies saying it had restored his faith in the game after the awful summer Lions series.

"Both teams played at a sublime level, with fans blown away by the skill, pace and intensity of what they witnessed."

All Blacks coach Ian Foster's reaction

"We are bitterly disappointed," Foster said. "It's frustrating when you've got control of it but it was a massive arm-wrestle. The South Africans played superbly. They came with a lot of attitude; they carried hard, they moved us around and challenged us in many ways. They had a really strong third quarter and got us a bit flustered.

"I loved the way we hung in there. We took some great opportunities early in the game and got ourselves back into a winning position but then lacked a little bit of discipline in that last two minutes. That's what big tests are about.

"It just shows we've got a little bit of learning to do but I'm intensely proud of a campaign that we've taken one big step forward but we've got a few more to take."