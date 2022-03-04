Voyager 2021 media awards
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: The big problem with the All Blacks' 'review'

5 minutes to read
(L-R) Coaching staff, Greg Feek, Brad Moar, John Plumtree, Scott McLeod and Ian Foster of the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Gregor Paul
Gregor Paul

OPINION:

It might be time to have a review into the excessive culture of reviews that has manifested within New Zealand Rugby.

Or, at least, it is time to start asking harder, more pertinent questions

