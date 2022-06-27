Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport|Rugby

Gregor Paul: How Ireland can exploit All Blacks' Covid nightmare

4 minutes to read
David Havili, who was almost certain to have been pencilled in to start this week, tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

David Havili, who was almost certain to have been pencilled in to start this week, tested positive for Covid-19. Photo / Photosport

Gregor Paul
By
Gregor Paul

Reporter

OPINION:

Fate will be unusually cruel should it, after striking David Havili and Jack Goodhue down with Covid, also intervene to prevent Jordie Barrett from being passed fit to play the All Blacks first test

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.