Caleb Clarke of the Blues. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

Exciting and explosive winger Caleb Clarke has extended his stay with the Blues.

The Blues today confirmed that Clarke will continue with the Blues and New Zealand Rugby until at least 2024.

At 23, Clarke has now amassed 37 caps after making his debut in 2018 and his debut for the All Blacks against Australia in Wellington in 2020.

His father Eroni is a prominent alumnus, having excelled for Auckland, the Blues and earned 24 caps for the All Blacks.

Clarke, a product of Mt Albert Grammar and the Suburbs club, came through the Blues development programme to make his Super Rugby debut against the Waratahs in 2018. He quickly developed into a super-fast, block-busting winger.

"Caleb possess qualities that are so exciting in the modern young player," said Blues Head Coach Leon MacDonald.

"He is a superb athlete, a trained sprinter who possesses speed and power and outstanding ball-skills.

"Best of all, he is an outstanding young man, dedicated athlete and good person."

Clarke is honoured and excited to extend his stay at the Blues.

Clarke said: "I would not want to be anywhere else than to be at the Blues. We have a fantastic environment and the boys work so hard together and have a lot of fun at the same time."

Clarke will also continue his contract with Auckland.