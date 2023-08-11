Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Gregor Paul: How close is the All Blacks’ system to breaking point?

Gregor Paul
By
6 mins to read
All Blacks 2023 Rugby World Cup squad. Video / Carson Bluck

OPINION

Next year the All Blacks will likely play 15 test matches, which will include an historic first in Fiji and probably another trip to Japan.

The new content hub, NZR+, will be , trying to win five million registrations on the strength of its content offering - which will feature behind-the-scenes videos of the teams in black, archival footage repackaged with player-led, hindsight commentaries and analysis, and quirky offerings from New Zealand celebrities.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport